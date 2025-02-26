02/26/2025



Little Elizabeth Struhs died in January 2022, when she was just eight years old, in a matt I needed medication for type 1 diabetes and will refuse to inject insulin. He did it encouraged by the girl’s mother, Kerrie, and twelve more than one Christian sect that have now been sentenced to different prison sentences.

The child’s parents were part of a small Christian sect based on the Bible known as ‘Los Santos’ and let her die convinced that God would save her, according to the CNN. After being convicted last month along with the other twelve members of the sect processed, they have been sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison. It was not the first time that Elizabeth’s parents were judged for not providing medical care to her daughter.

The leader of the sect, Brendan Stevens, has received a penalty of 13 years in prison, considering the Superior Court of Queensland “A dangerous and highly manipulative individual”. The other eleven members, who sang and prayed while Elizabeth agonized, have been sentenced to between six and nine years in prison.

«Elizabeth suffered a slow and painful death And all of you are, in one way or another, responsible, ”said Judge Martin Burns in his comments during the sentence.









Previous condemnation

In 2019, Elizabeth, who was then 6 years old, was hospitalized for a month after seriously ill of non -diagnosed or treated diabetes. At that time, his father rejected the insistence of the sect in which God would cure it And finally he took his daughter to the hospital.

On that occasion, Jason Struhs He declared himself guilty of “not having provided Elizabeth with the basic needs of life” and received a judgment in suspense after testifying against his wife, who said he was innocent and received a condemnation of 18 months.

While Kerrie Struhs served in prison, the resistance to entering the sect that her husband had shown for 17 years crumbled, as detailed in the trial, and was ‘baptized’ as the new member of the group. It was only the beginning of the tragedy that would come next, since Elizabeth died just three weeks after his mother left prison In probation. In fact, the woman informed her agent that she would deny her daughter’s treatment again if she had the option, although she would not intervene if someone tried to help her.

Linking with the sixth

The linking of the struhs with the sect began in 2004, when Kerrie began to approach Stevens and his wifeLoretta. As her relationship narrowed, the mother of the little girl began to reject the medical treatment against diabetes, while Jason remained oblivious to the group and insisted on continuing to vaccinate her eight children.

These discrepancies caused friction in marriageto the point that Jason moved to the garage “to avoid tensions.” In addition, he preferred night work shifts to get away from the family environment, until he decided to ‘become’ and embraced the same ‘faith’ as ​​his wife.

Collection campaign

Now, the couple’s eldest daughter, Jayde, has created a campaign on the Gofundme platform for raise funds to help your brothers to get ahead. “At the age of 16 I made the decision to flee from home and leave my family behind due to the controlling beliefs and promoted by the fear of the sect to which my parents belong,” explained the young woman, already of legal age .

«They took religion to their extremes, separating us from the real world and the family that did not believe in it. When I started the institute, I not only began to question their teachings, but I also realized my sexuality and I knew that my parents would never accept me. Since I have finished the baccalaureate, I have looked for my own home, I participate in community sport and hard work. Although my parents rejected me, I tried to maintain contact because I worried about my brothers and I hoped to help you one day to lead a normal life», Says the young woman.

On the platform, Jayde has explained that her “companion Emma” and she will allocate all the money raised to “provide Continuous care for the five youngest members»Family to ensure that they are welcomed in a safe and love home.