Among identical tombs lined up in the direction of Mecca, the remains of Mohamed Ali Adam B., born in 1987 in Sudan as indicated by a small ceramic plaque, have rested since April in the Sidi Salem cemetery in Nador, in northern Morocco. He is the only fatality that has been able to be identified by his relatives after the assault of nearly 2,000 sub-Saharan Africans on the Melilla border fence, which a year ago claimed at least 23 deaths. The rest of the corpses have been deposited since then in the Nador morgue, waiting to receive a name that will bring them out of oblivion in the refrigerated chambers and can be buried in contact with the earth, in accordance with the Islamic rite. local NGOs, such as Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) and international, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, accuse the Rabat authorities of hindering the recognition of the bodies through direct observation. Moroccan forensic services have so far limited themselves to requesting DNA samples from those seeking the whereabouts of their relatives and showing photographs of the preserved human remains.

Only two relatives from the UK, where they received asylum after leaving Sudan, accompanied Adam at his burial. One of his brothers was able to identify him in the Hasani hospital morgue. It was almost three months ago. On Saturday no manicured plants were observed on the earth that covers his desolate grave, as in many other graves in the cemetery. Two dozen graves were dug out of the ground shortly after June 24, 2022, though they still remain empty at one end of the compound. The AMDH then denounced that the authorities were preparing to order the burial of the sub-Saharan Africans without having identified them beforehand.

The families of the deceased [en el asalto a la valla] or missing [entre 70 y 76, según las fuentes] they are trapped in uncertainty in the face of the apparent cover-up by the authorities (…) which hinders their attempts to find out what happened to their loved ones,” he asserts. Amnesty International in a statement made public on the anniversary of the tragedy at the Melilla border. “One year later, there are still bodies in the morgue and the process of identifying the deceased and informing their families has been blocked,” says Agnès Callamard, general secretary of the London-based NGO, which criticizes the Rabat authorities. for not having made any attempt to repatriate the bodies of the victims.

The Nador section of the AMDH insisted on Saturday, during the presentation of a report on the assault on the fence, that the relatives of the victims, some of whom came from countries such as the United Kingdom, Oman or Norway, have not been able to identify their remains due to the restrictions that the authorities have interposed, which have allowed us to see the corpses. The AMDH carries out slow and difficult work to collect data through social networks among relatives of sub-Saharan Africans who have been reported missing. It intends to create a database with images and personal information. However, this NGO criticizes the Moroccan authorities for not having provided visas and financial aid to the Sudanese relatives so that they can travel to Nador.

Human Rights Watch maintains in its report about the Melilla fence tragedy that “the lack of access to official information has been devastating for families.” The NGO for the defense of human rights based in New York acknowledges that the Moroccan authorities have carried out autopsies on the 23 corpses of victims of the events that they have recorded, but questions that the relatives who have been able to afford to travel to Nador have not been authorized to examine the corpses in the morgue, and in return they have only been shown photographs.

This organization cites the case of a 24-year-old man from Khartoum who has been reported missing since June 24 of last year. His brother, who has not been identified for security reasons, has signed the following statement: “I saw videos [del asalto] on social media, but I can’t confirm if my brother was there. We are all very sad, because it is not clear at all.” He also refers to cases of relatives living in Sudan and in Europe who have faced serious difficulties in obtaining a visa to travel to Morocco, which in at least two cases have been denied.

Another Sudanese contacted by HRW has assured that his 23-year-old brother Ahmed had told him that he was going to try to jump the border fence with Melilla that same day. He doesn’t know if he is dead or in jail. “I’m living the same drama as other families,” he admits. They asked him to send DNA samples to Morocco to compare them with other remains, but the outbreak of a new internal conflict in Sudan has prevented him from traveling to Khartoum from a remote area to be tested.

In the conclusions of its report, Human Rights Watch recommends that the governments of Spain and Morocco agree to an independent, impartial, and exhaustive investigation into what happened, after the prosecutors of both countries have closed the investigations they opened. “The Moroccan authorities, with the support of Spain and Sudan, must work diligently to collect and analyze DNA samples from the relatives, identify the dead, inform the relatives and arrange for the delivery of the remains to the relatives for burial. according to their wishes”, the organization specifies.

“Militarization” in response to migratory pressure

Omar Naji, head of the Nador section of the AMDH, has assured that there are still sub-Saharan migrants around Mount Gurugú, from where they descended en masse a year ago to break into Spain through the Melilla border post in Chinatown. “Almost all of them have left in the face of a migration policy from Spain and Morocco based exclusively on security and that has militarized the area,” he says. Local NGOs estimate that a minimum of 2,000 and a maximum of 4,000 Sudanese remain hidden in Morocco, particularly in the area of ​​Oujda, on the border with Algeria, and Casablanca, the economic capital.

Mustafá Znaidi, general coordinator of the NGO Project for the Assistance and Protection of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Morocco, warns that the Maghreb country is a signatory to an African Union convention that obliges it to offer assistance to those fleeing from other States in conflict on the continent. “The Government should grant them an identity card as refugees, and facilitate their access to medical, education, training and employment services, but the process of processing the requests has collapsed for a long time and it is the Moroccan NGOs that provide them with these services”, he points out in a telephone conversation from Casablanca.

For sub-Saharan refugees, the escape route to Europe through the land borders with the Spanish autonomous cities seems to have been closed. The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior has only aborted this year an attempted assault on the border fences, in April in Ceuta, compared to the 16 that it claimed to have contained last year, reports the Efe agency. In the last five years, the Rabat security services say they have prevented a hundred assaults on both Spanish squares in which more than 17,000 migrants participated. In the first five months of 2023, the Moroccan authorities claim to have prevented a total of 25,519 irregular migrants from leaving the country by different means. Some 40 corpses of migrant victims of shipwrecks in nearby waters are also deposited in the Nador morgue, also pending identification, according to the AMDH.