Several positive sporting events marked the year 2023 in the world. The main one, without a doubt, was the brake that women's football put on sexual harassment, setting a precedent for the future, after the sanction of Luis Rubiales. In addition, there were athletes' successes, triumphant returns and much more.

Red card for sexual harassment in women's football

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

The scandal in the world broke out when Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, kissed the player on the mouth. Jenni Hermosoafter Spain's title in the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales lost her position and the players set a great precedent when it came to reporting acts of harassment in the sports field. Likewise, women internationally expressed their support for Hermoso by symbolically raising red cards and calling for Rubiales' resignation. Harassment in sport and football has been harshly attacked in recent years thanks to the courage of the complaints. Likewise, Fifa and the different federations have changed some rules in order to eradicate it.

Nairo Quintana's return to racing

After a year and a half without a contract, the Boyaca cyclist Nairo Quintana He signed for a season with Movistar, a team from which he left at the end of 2019 and with which he won the 2014 Giro d'Italia title and the 2016 Vuelta a España, in addition to three podiums in the Tour de France (second in 2013 and 2015, and third in 2016).

Quintana was disqualified from the 2022 Tour after two of his blood tests found tramadol, a substance prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI). Months after the impasse, the man from Boyacá reached an agreement with the Arkea-Samsic team, to which he belonged, to terminate his contract and not renew it. Since then, the rider was left without a squad until October 2023, when Eusebio Unzué, Movistar manager, gave him a hand and a second chance, and confirmed him in his group for the 2024 season.

The resurrection of Camilo Villegas

Photo: Gregory Shamus. Getty Images/AFP

The Colombian golfer Camilo Villegas He returned to the path of victory. The shoulder injury, which left him without competing for 21 months, and the death of his daughter, Mía, in July 2020, were two circumstances that marked him and led him to lower his level, so much so that he even lost the card. In 2023, the athlete won the Bermuda Championship tournament, his fifth victory in the PGA, reaching it nine years after his last victory in the Wyndham Championship in 2014.

Historical victories of the two teams

Luis Díaz and his first goal against Brazil.

The Colombian men's senior soccer team defeated Germany 2-0 in a friendly match with goals from Luis Díaz and Juan Cuadrado, being the first victory in the history of their confrontations. And in the qualifying round they beat Brazil, 2-1, in Barranquilla, also their first victory in a pre-World Cup stage. And the women's team beat Germany 2-1 in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with goals from Linda Caicedo and Manuela Vanegas.

The most medalist from Bogotá

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Bernardo Samper and Javier Castilla, with gold in the 2007 Pan American Games. Photo: John Wilson Vizcaíno – Archive EL TIEMPO

In Santiago de Chile, in 2023, the squash player Miguel Angel Rodriguez He became the Colombian with the most medals in the history of the Pan American Games (four golds, three silvers and one bronze), managing to get on the podium in five editions of the event that is part of the Olympic cycle.

Rodríguez, who was born in Bogotá, is currently ranked 13th in the world squash rankings. At the Pan American Games in Lima in 2019, he won five of the nine medals that the Colombian delegation obtained in that sport.

The 38-year-old from Bogotá began to achieve victories in Rio 2007 and repeated in Guadalajara 2011 and Toronto 2015. He is also the only athlete on the continent to achieve those numbers, which is why they call him a “legend.”

