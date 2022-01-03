The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned, “in the strongest terms”, the exposure of a cargo ship to piracy and hijacking by the Houthi militia, while sailing off Hodeidah Governorate.

The official spokesman for the ministry, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Ful, affirmed, “The Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of these terrorist acts, which pose a threat to the freedom of maritime navigation and a flagrant violation of international law,” calling for the ship to be evacuated “immediately” to continue its course.

In turn, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its “strong condemnation of the piracy and kidnapping perpetrated by the Houthi militia against a civilian cargo ship that was loaded with equipment for the Saudi field hospital.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation considered this attack “a criminal act that would obstruct the freedom of maritime and commercial navigation guaranteed by international laws and treaties, and lead to the cessation of sending humanitarian and relief aid to the Yemeni people.” The General Secretariat demanded the immediate release of the ship.

piracy and armed robbery

On Monday, the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that the cargo ship “Rawabi” was subjected to piracy and armed robbery by the terrorist Houthi militia, noting that “it was carrying equipment for operating the Saudi field hospital on the island of Socotra.”

The spokesman for the coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said in a statement that the cargo ship was hijacked and hijacked at 23:57 on Sunday evening, while it was sailing opposite Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

Threat to freedom of navigation

The coalition warned that the piracy operation by the Houthis poses a real threat to the freedom of maritime navigation and global trade in the Red Sea.

He also stressed that the militias bear full responsibility as a result of their criminal act of piracy of the ship and violation of the principles of international humanitarian law and the “San Remo” Guide on International Law in Armed Conflicts at Sea and the United Nations Conventions on the Sea.

The Arab coalition stressed that its forces will take all necessary measures and measures to deal with this violation.

The British Navy had said earlier, on Sunday, that it had received reports of an attack on a ship near the Yemeni port of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

The British Royal Navy’s Maritime Trade Operations Authority said investigations are underway to find out the details of the accident, while advising sailors to exercise extreme caution in the area.

Fears are rising in this region, especially with its proximity to the Houthi militia-controlled areas, which have become a major threat to international navigation.