The tense economic situation and the tough crackdown on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could give his colleagues a boost.

Pathetic: That is the performance that has been going on in Moscow since Sunday evening. The Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is sentenced to 30 days’ arrest in a fast-track trial; his arrest at Sheremetyev Airport followed the script of the Federal Penitentiary Authority (FSIN): retrospectively converting probation for violating conditions into a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence – a plan that itself is following Russian law is legally questionable.

The foreplay was also instructive. Wnukowo airport besieged by security forces, dozens of arrests and a diversion of the machine for “technical reasons”. There is a surprising amount of fuss about an allegedly political nobody whom the FSB secret service, to speak to President Vladimir Putin, could have easily transported to the afterlife if he had been willing.

The demonstration of strength lets you look deep. There is obviously fear in the Kremlin, and for good reason. Even if Navalny were to disappear behind bars for years, the “problem” for Russia’s government would not be over, also with regard to the Duma elections in September. On the contrary: In view of the growing resentment in the population, also due to a tense economic situation, the crackdown on Navalny could even give his fellow campaigners a boost.

The reactions of many Western politicians are as ritualized as they are helpless: the demand for immediate release and compliance with the rule of law. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas shoots the bird with his statement that Nawalny’s arrest is completely incomprehensible.

The Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have called on the EU to give a clear response to Moscow. It is precisely these voices that should be taken seriously in Brussels. Anything else would mean a further loss of credibility and would be no better than what is happening in Moscow.