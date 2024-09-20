Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde has joined Manchester City midfielder Rodri in complaining about the number of matches that players play throughout the season, which has increased after the expansion of the number of teams participating in the European Champions League, and the increase in the number of matches, as well as the increase in the number of participants in the Club World Cup, which will be held in 2025.

Observers, football experts and football media agree that the large increase in the number of matches represents more pressure on the players and causes them severe fatigue, which prompted Rodri to declare this, when asked if the players might be forced to go on strike because of this, and he said: I think we are close to that, and if you ask any player they will tell you the same thing, and this is not a personal opinion, or the opinion of Rodri alone, but the opinion of all the players, it is the “public opinion” of the players, and if things continue like this, and a moment comes when we will have no other choice, and he said: This is something that worries us, because we suffer greatly from the large number of matches, and the schedules loaded with matches, whether with clubs or national teams.

Kounde agreed with Rodri in all his words and feelings, which exactly conveyed the feelings of all the players.

When asked about that, he said: I completely agree with Rodri, as the schedule of matches increases year after year, and there are many matches and little rest.

He added: We said this three or four years ago, but the officials did not listen to us, and we are reaching a point where we have to go on strike, because that is the only way to make them listen to us.

Conde continued: When we also play the Club World Cup alongside the “expanded” Champions League, we all feel very tired as players from the large number of matches and not getting enough rest. Some players may play 70 matches in one season, and this is a kind of madness.