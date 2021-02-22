Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Spaniard Pedro Conde, the Al Dhafra striker, expects that his team’s confrontation with Al Ain, next Thursday, will be within the “18th round” of the Arab Gulf League, similar to the meeting of the last round against Sharjah, revealing offers that he received from some European leagues, as he talked about his previous experience with The youth of Al-Ahly, the current one with Al-Dhafra, and he refused to compare the two stars Messi and Ronaldo, but he described the first as a wonderful talent, and the second works hard to maintain the best level, as he talked about the decline of his country’s poles Barcelona and Real Madrid.

At the beginning of his speech to Al Ittihad, Conde said: My impression is good about Al Dhafra and the club has helped me and my family since we arrived on the first day, and my life is “comfortable”, and for these reasons I am happy with the team that played a distinguished match against Sharjah.

Regarding the Al Ain match, and does he maintain the habit of scoring the net in every match he participates in until now, he said: I pledged to work as I always did, and of course if opportunities were given to score goals I would translate them into goals, and I expect them to be similar to facing Sharjah, and «the leader »He seeks to win, in order to advance in the ranking of the Arab Gulf League, especially that it comes in fourth place, and we must be” serious “, as we did in the” King “match, and we must be focused and take advantage of opportunities. If we are able to do so, we will achieve a positive result. .

Regarding his experience with Al-Ahly youth, Conde said: My family and I were not happy there, and we did not feel comfortable since the first day, and they did not give me confidence, and this is why my career with him was not positive, when you do not get an opportunity, it is difficult to remain in the team, and this happens in a world Football, and sometimes you find yourself “uncomfortable” in the team, and I wish the “knights” success.

Conde revealed that he had received offers, after his loan to Al Dhafra ended, and his contract with Al-Ahly youth in next June, including European and one of the clubs in Qatar, stressing that he wishes to continue in the Emirates, and he said: I do not know what happens after the end of the season, and my family is happy here, and I hope To stay in the Emirates, football changes day after day, and I do not know what will happen in the future.

Regarding the decline of the two poles of Spanish football, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Conde indicated that this was due to the lack of renewal in their ranks and said: The Spanish League is not Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus in 2018, after years in La Liga, but previously there were many players. The privileged, such as Xavi, Iniesta and others, and in many cases need to renew the team, rebuild it, and Real, for example, needs to include players.

Conde refused to make a comparison between Messi and Ronaldo, but said: Each of them is of high quality and plays differently. Messi is a great talent player from a young age, and the “Don” works hard to maintain the best level. I cannot say which is better.

And about his impression of the Emirates, while he is now spending his third season there, he said: When I came with my family, we found very wonderful people, and I love them very much.