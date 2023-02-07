Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

French defender Jules Conde, Barcelona defender, apologized to his former team, Seville, after the criticism he was subjected to in the wake of his exaggerated celebration of the Catalan club’s victory during the two teams’ match Sunday in the Spanish Football League.

Conde joined Barcelona from Seville last summer in a deal valued at about 62 million and 500 thousand euros.

Conde spent three seasons at Sevilla, where he proved himself one of the best defenders in the world and gained immense popularity among the fans.

In his first confrontation against Seville in the Barcelona shirt, he contributed to the Catalan club’s victory with three goals without a response, but he received criticism on social media platforms because of his excessive celebration of the first goal, which was scored by Jordi Alba in the second half.

Conde was sent off during the two teams’ meeting last season, after he threw the ball at Alba’s face. But the French international defender apologized on social media, and said: “I have always felt grateful for the opportunity to wear the white and red shirt (the Sevilla shirt) and for the love I received during my time there.” And he added, “That is why I wanted to apologize for my celebration of the goal. It was a moment of enthusiasm. It was exaggerated on my part. I wish you all the best always.”