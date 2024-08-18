In recognition of his outstanding achievements in sports entertainment and his career as a professional wrestler, El Paso County issued a resolution declaring August 12 as ‘Gold Ribbon Day’ in honor of the Mexican-American, whose real name is 47-year-old José Jorge Arias Rodríguez.

In an ordinary session, the four commissioners endorsed by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued the ruling that singled out the fighter, who, accompanied by his family, thanked the distinction. “It is a huge milestone for a fighter who will celebrate his twenty-fifth year in the industry this September,” they said.

“I’m excited to give the opportunity to newcomers,” said the fighter who has successfully stepped into the main wrestling arenas of the world, including the Arena Mexico, known as ‘The Cathedral of Mexican Wrestling.’

And he added: “For fighters who may not have that platform, being able to give them that opportunity to be successful.”

Throughout his career, Cinta de Oro stood out for many years for being known as Sin Cara within World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), an American media and entertainment company, mainly integrated into the area of ​​professional wrestling, where he was NXT tag team champion and was part of fights with the best of the best.

The professional wrestler who applied countless holds to defeat his opponents said he felt grateful for having achieved his dream: “I think that for me, at this stage of my career, it is a blessing to be able to show the community that dreams do come true… that you can achieve everything you set out to do.”

In a festive atmosphere, the warrior, a graduate of Burges High School who has branched out into other fields, including film and American football, among several other businesses, holds the titles: International Open Challenge World Championship and ‘The Crash’ Heavyweight Championship. There he shared his joy with those present.

“This honor recognizes Cinta de Oro’s profound impact on the border region and highlights his unwavering commitment to the Sun City, its people and future generations. Celebrated as a true champion both in and out of the ring, Cinta de Oro has made significant contributions to sports entertainment and the community,” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said during the special proclamation.

Humble, but aware of the responsibility that comes with being a public figure, he said that he would not have achieved this achievement alone, without the help of so many men and women who have been around him.

“I didn’t get to the biggest company in the world because I was Superman. It was because there were a lot of people behind me, a lot of support: family, friends, people I met along the way… and I feel very blessed to be able to be here today and celebrate 25 years,” said the legendary wrestler born in El Paso, and raised in the Segundo Barrio.

Grateful to his community that has followed him throughout his career, Cinta de Oro has contributed to its exaltation with its financial support and visits to community centers and hospitals, as happened just six months ago when he visited children patients at the El Paso Children’s Hospital, to encourage their recovery and provide them with pleasant moments.

During the ceremony, attendees chatted and remembered the moments of glory that the man of the ring has experienced by reviewing one of the most historic moments of professional wrestling in the city after local wrestler Cinta de Oro was proclaimed the new “IOCW Champion” in 2021, after defeating Peruvian Rayo at an event held in El Paso.

And in that fight Cinta de Oro and Rayo gave a show for all the wrestling fans who were present at an event held in the heart of the city.

The fight was the final party of a celebration by the HOME association, an organization dedicated to finding homes for disadvantaged children in the city, which has invited him on various occasions when housing projects are announced or housing complexes are inaugurated.

Cinta de Oro lived in one of the HOME houses when he was just a child, hence the relevance of this fighter better known as Sin Cara for his days wrestling with WWE. Cinta de Oro has had several stage names that have changed over the years: Incógnito, Hunico, Sin Cara Negro, Sin Cara (II).

According to his sports history, published online, the honoree began wrestling at Burges High School, where he was a state champion several times. He then embarked on a professional career, debuting in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, in the 2000s under the name “Místico.”

However, he was unable to continue using the name due to the character’s previous registration in 1999 by Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) promoter Francisco Alonso Lutteroth. Thus, he was forced to use the names “Mystico” or “Mystico de Juárez” to differentiate himself from the original.

Restless, tenacious and in his eagerness to promote “the best wrestling in the world” in 2022 he attended the University Book Fair (FUL), of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH), where he presented his book ‘The True Championship’, with the participation of Aarón Aragón, a follower of the gladiator of the ring.

“The book is a biography of my life and where the dream of being a wrestler was born, as well as the course of my career and the battles I had to fight to get to what everyone considers the largest wrestling company in the world: WWE,” he said on that occasion, and then invited young people to continue with their studies, stay away from violence and bad steps, as well as continue on the path of professionals.

During that talk, “Cinta de Oro,” as well as Aarón Aragón and José Miguel Alva, recounted a little of the character’s life outside the ring, who has worked since 1996 as “Incógnito” in the Mexican and American independent circuit, as well as in the professional wrestling promotion Asistencia Asesoría y Administración (AAA) in Mexico and Chikara in the United States. Meanwhile, in WWE he wrestled under the name “Sin Cara.”

According to the writer, the book is inspiring and invites people to not give up on everything they want to do and to achieve their personal goals, no matter what they are. “I have been mistreated, humiliated, robbed and often not appreciated. I had a difficult life, no fight, not even against the greatest like “Big Show” or “Gran Kahli” have been anything compared to the real one, the one that is lived under the ring,” declared the idol.

He mentioned that despite how hard it has been to get to where he is, he does not regret or complain about anything he has lived, since each experience has made him grow as a person within his community, his family, his companies and, of course, within wrestling.

“Maybe you have asked yourself on some occasion: What did I do wrong? What is happening? What is next? And as incredible as it may seem, the answers I have found throughout my life have not only freed my thoughts and my constraints, but also my strength and potential,” Cinta de Oro assured UAEH reporters in an article published in its electronic newsletter.

There he took the opportunity to invite all those present at the university campus not to give up and to continue fighting for their dreams and goals, to face adversity and, above all, to encourage young people to continue with their studies, to stay away from violence and bad steps, as well as to continue on the path of professionals.

For his altruistic activities and messages like this one directed to the world community, this border gladiator has earned recognition and applause from various civil organizations and governments both locally and abroad.

The tribute said Cinta de Oro will celebrate his 25th career anniversary on September 21 of this year at Old Sheepdog Brewery. This historic event, titled LuchaPalooza, will feature a collaboration between the international wrestling superstar and the brewery.

The celebration will include the creation of two unique craft beers, an exhibition of art and couture masks, live music, and an immersive wrestling event with Cinta de Oro.

The first beer is a lager, while the second is an Imperial Stout aged for six months in a rum barrel infused with the essence of mole, with authentic flavors of Oaxaca, courtesy of the Juquilita brand.

To enhance this collaboration, a partnership was formed with two notable artists: Miguel Valverde, a renowned Mexican visual artist and muralist, who will design the labels for both craft beers, and Mexican designer Blanca Otálora Rohana who will transform Cinta de Oro’s wrestler masks into haute couture art pieces for the event.

This collaboration also has international significance, as discussions are underway to host this event at the Latin American Institute of Austria in Vienna, consolidating its status as a global event.