“We did a detention that few know about: the famous ‘death row’, it was like being in Guantanamo or Abu Ghraib. The judicial system did everything to make us not only mean, but ferocious”

“It is news that has left me with a sense of emptiness, of loss because we were friends in the worst of times. We were together in the ‘braccetti’ in situations of extremely harsh detention and in him I had support, someone with whom to confront and in which mirror me. Knowing he’s gone took my mind back to the years we were together.” Thus Mario Tuti, ex terrorist and founder of the National Revolutionary Front, sentenced to two life sentences for three murders and 14 years for having led the revolt in Porto Azzurro in 1987, comments to Adnkronos the news of the death of Pierluigi Concutelli, who had been among the leaders of Ordine Nuovo before turning to armed struggle.

Together with Concutelli, Tuti was accused of the murder of the neo-fascist Ermanno Buzzi in the prison of Novara: “It is something we did under the sign of that common militancy which gave meaning to those years of imprisonment, where the judicial system had possible to make us not only evil, but also ferocious – claims Tuti, who has been on semi-liberty since 2013 – We have been detained that few know about: the famous ‘article 90 aggravated arms’, the death arms; no one talks about it also because they involved a few dozen people, including comrades or municipalities. Since there were no comrades, no one was interested, but Gigi (Concutelli ed) and I found ourselves in situations that had nothing to envy of Guantanamo or Abu Ghraib”. Of those years Tuti does not deny anything: “No, I don’t”, he affirms.