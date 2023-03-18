Funeral of Pierluigi Concutelli, armored and anticipated at dawn for reasons of public order

At 7 this morning, in a strictly private way, i funeral of Pierluigi Concutelli, the black terrorist – sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of judge Vittorio Occorsio – who died two or three days ago. The funeral, according to what the AGI learns, was brought forward for reasons of public order. The celebration was in the church of San Ponziano, in the Talenti district of Rome.

“To you who have never betrayed, to you who have never denied. Honor Commander”, “Hello Commander” and “Honor Commander”.

These are some of the posters hanging near the Carrefour supermarket a few steps from the San Ponziano church.

Concutelli’s funeral Roberto Fiore present

There was also Roberto Fiore, founder of Forza Nuova, at the funeral of Pierluigi Concutelli, the black terrorist – sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of judge Vittorio Occorsio – died three days ago. The celebration, brought forward to 7 in the morning for reasons of public order, was in the San Ponziano church, in the Talenti district of Rome

