Gino Mäder, Swiss cyclist from the Bahrain-Victorious team, suffered a serious fall at kilometer 197 of the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland when, in a descent, he fell down a ravine, became unconscious and had to be revived on the spotafter which he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital in Chur.

The American Magnus Sheffield (INEOS Grenadiers) was also involved in that incident.

Mäder, found unconscious after going down a ravine

“At kilometer 197 of the stage, on the descent from the Albulapass, two riders collided at high speed, with the race doctor attending the scene within two minutes. Magnus Sheffield was taken to Samedan hospital with bruises and concussion.” , indicates a statement released via Twitter by the organization of the race.

“Gino Mäder fell unconscious in the water and was immediately revived and later transported by helicopter to the hospital in Chur. The severity of his injuries has not yet been clarified. A status update on him will be provided as soon as there is new information. The circumstances of the accident are being clarified”, indicates the text regarding the Swiss runner.

Along the same lines, a text released by his team on the official Twitter account is pronounced, who also specifies that Mäder left the road and fell into a ravine.

“Some of our cyclists passed by the scene of the accident. They are in shock. We are on our way to the hotel and there is absolute silence in the team bus”said Raphael Meyer, head of Tudor Pro Cycling.

So far, there are no further details of Mäder’s state of health. A new newsletter from the Bahrain team is expected.

“We are with you, Gino”: the message from the peloton

When the news broke, other squads in the peloton wanted to send their best wishes to the rider. This is the case of the Movistar Team, who tweeted “Fuerza Gino”, of Israel-Premie Tech, who wrote on the same social network “We send all our support and best wishes to Gino and his team” or of INEOS Grenadiers, where Sheffield runs. , which published “We are with you, Gino.”

They also echoed the news and remembered him from riders such as the Frenchman Lilian Calmejane, the Spanish Juan Ayuso, winner of the stage, and Remco Evenepoel, the main favorite to win the overall standings and currently fourth in the overall ranking.

The Belgian rider has been critical of the layout of the stage: “I wish that everyone involved in today’s crash is well. I hope that the end of today’s stage makes the organizers of the tests and ourselves as riders think”.

“A high finish could have been perfectly possible, it was not a good decision to finish us after a dangerous descent. As cyclists, we have to think about the risks we take going down the mountains”he added about it.

