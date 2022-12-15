Thursday, December 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Concussion by 3-year-old girl who fell from a 14th floor on a teenager

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World
0


close

Witnesses told the authorities that the minor was crying from the window.

Witnesses told the authorities that the minor was crying from the window.

The authorities opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the incident.

During the afternoon of this Tuesday, December 13, in the commune of Quinta Normal, located in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, in Chile, a 3-year-old girl fell from the 14th floor of a building, on top of a teenager who was on the first floor.

See also  Liga MX: Puebla will celebrate 200 years of chile en nogada and will wear its blue shirt tonight

Witnesses told the authorities that the minor was crying from the window on the fourteenth floor of the building, but when they went to look for the girl, she had already fallen, which caused a commotion among the neighbors.

Fortunately, a 14-year-old girl was on the first floor, who cushioned the fall and prevented a worse tragedy from happening, explained Major Carola Sepúlveda to the local media outlet ‘La hora’.

(Also read: The nightmare of Colombians trapped in Cuzco, Peru, due to protests).

After the accident, the minors were taken to the San Borja and Sótero del Río Hospital. Little is known about the health of both, but Sepúlveda indicated that they “They are out of vital risk”although its status is reserved.

The Homicide Brigade of the Investigative Police took up the case to investigate the reasons that led the girl to fall from that height, the Chilean media outlet ‘Meganoticias’ specified.

The minor was crying from the 14th floor window.

You can continue reading

-‘The human hyena’, a dangerous criminal, escaped in the middle of a game in Argentina

See also  To avoid police control, young man mistakenly shoots himself in the penis

-Video: fans reassure a child with songs in the Qatar subway

-Due to intolerance, a man shot a public transport bus in Guatemala

-A security guard was brutally attacked with a hammer

Trends WEATHER

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Concussion #3yearold #girl #fell #14th #floor #teenager

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Insurance, Farina (Ania): "Our serious commitment to Pnrr and natural risks. We are here"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result