Concussion by 3-year-old girl who fell from a 14th floor on a teenager

During the afternoon of this Tuesday, December 13, in the commune of Quinta Normal, located in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, in Chile, a 3-year-old girl fell from the 14th floor of a building, on top of a teenager who was on the first floor.

Witnesses told the authorities that the minor was crying from the window on the fourteenth floor of the building, but when they went to look for the girl, she had already fallen, which caused a commotion among the neighbors.

Fortunately, a 14-year-old girl was on the first floor, who cushioned the fall and prevented a worse tragedy from happening, explained Major Carola Sepúlveda to the local media outlet ‘La hora’.

After the accident, the minors were taken to the San Borja and Sótero del Río Hospital. Little is known about the health of both, but Sepúlveda indicated that they “They are out of vital risk”although its status is reserved.

The Homicide Brigade of the Investigative Police took up the case to investigate the reasons that led the girl to fall from that height, the Chilean media outlet ‘Meganoticias’ specified.

The minor was crying from the 14th floor window.

