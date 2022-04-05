First modification: Last modification:
With the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, France’s permanence in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is also a campaign issue ahead of the presidential elections. Four candidates, including Emmanuel Macron, support the option of continuing in NATO; For their part, five candidates ask to continue in the alliance but not in the integrated command, which is the one that sets military strategies. Finally, three candidates advocate total exit from the treaty.
