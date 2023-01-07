Home page World

A ten-year-old boy has been stuck in a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe for days. The authorities now declare him dead. However, the rescue continues.

Thai Ly Hao Nam declared dead : Search for ten-year-old boy continues.

: Search for ten-year-old boy continues. Fourth day after the accident : Rescue work so far without success. Still no sign of life from Nam (10).

: Rescue work so far without success. Still no sign of life from Nam (10). Concrete pipe accident in Vietnam: A 10-year-old boy fell into a 35 meter deep concrete pipe on January 1st. Emergency services repeatedly pumped oxygen into the pipe.

A 10-year-old boy fell into a 35 meter deep concrete pipe on January 1st. Emergency services repeatedly pumped oxygen into the pipe. This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 4, 5:03 p.m.: According to the authorities, the ten-year-old boy, who fought for days to be rescued from a hollow concrete post, is dead. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell very deeply into the 35-meter-deep shaft and did not have enough oxygen, according to Deputy Provincial Administrator Doan Tan Buu. After consulting medical experts, the authorities came to the conclusion “that he could not possibly have survived”.

However, work at the accident site in Dong Thap province continues. The aim is to free the child’s body from the post, which is only 25 centimeters wide, as quickly as possible so that it can be buried. However, the work is “very difficult”. However, there is a video recording that documents the fatal fall of the boy who had an accident.

Update from January 4th, 2:45 p.m.: Days after a 10-year-old boy fell into a 35-metre concrete pipe in Vietnam, authorities have pronounced him dead. He died 100 hours after unsuccessful rescue attempts, Doan Tan Buu, the deputy prime minister of South Vietnam’s Dong Thap province, told reporters on Wednesday evening (local time). However, the boy is not yet safe, this should be done as soon as possible.

Accordingly, a team of doctors, coroners and local authorities had come to the conclusion that the boy had died due to various factors. In addition to the location of the accident, this also included the depth of the pipe, the duration of the rescue work and possible injuries that he had suffered. The tests were still going on Wednesday morning. A camera previously lowered into the pipe had shown no sign of life from the child.

Concrete pipe accident in Vietnam: Rescuers continue to dig for Nam (10) – and express serious suspicions

Update from January 4, 12:45 p.m.: Rescue work continues after the 10-year-old boy fell into a 35-metre-deep concrete pipe. Due to the difficult terrain and the extremely complicated circumstances, the rescue workers face new problems, Doan Tan Buu, a spokesman for the Dong Thap provincial government, told DPA.

The rescuers previously lowered a camera into the pipe, but it showed no sign of life from the boy. “We believe the workers will pull the concrete pillar out of the ground today, but we don’t expect good news for the boy,” Buu said. Ten-year-old Nam fell into the 25-centimetre-wide pipe four days ago on the site of a construction site.

The salvage work continues to be difficult as there is a lot of mud surrounding the pipe, Buu said. Further drilling work is therefore necessary. Rescuers would do everything possible to pull the pipe out of the ground late Wednesday afternoon. “We hope for a miracle,” said the community’s Facebook page in southwest Vietnam.

After a fall in a concrete pipe: the army helps to rescue the ten-year-old

Update from January 3, 1:55 p.m.: The army was called in on Tuesday to rescue the boy who fell into a 35 meter deep borehole four days ago. As the emergency services announced on site, they want to try, supported by soldiers and engineers, to lift the reinforced concrete tube 35 meters deep in the ground in order to free the ten-year-old stuck in it. Around a hundred soldiers and professional equipment were brought to the site for this purpose.

Time is of the essence: the helpers have now lost contact with the ten-year-old boy. It is unclear if he is still alive. “The child has been stuck for four days and is certainly suffering from some injuries,” said Vice President of the People’s Committee of Southern Dong Thap Province Doan Tan Buu, according to the state newspaper Tuoi Tre. There is little hope of rescuing the boy alive.

Since the local forces had not been successful with their own means, they should have “ask for help at the national level and from experts,” said the official. According to local media, the emergency services initially tried to free the concrete tube by drilling and loosening the ground in order to lift it and free the boy.

According to the rescue workers, ten-year-old Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the hollow concrete pillar on a bridge construction site in the south of the country on Saturday, apparently while looking for scrap metal. The concrete pipe has a diameter of just 25 centimetres.

Nam (10) has been stuck in a concrete pipe for four days. The military then moved to the rescue operation. © AFP

Three days after falling into a concrete pipe: the condition of the ten-year-old is unclear

Update from January 3, 6:35 a.m.: Four days after a boy fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe in southwest Vietnam, emergency services are still struggling to rescue him. It is unclear whether the ten-year-old is still alive, Vietnamese media reported on Tuesday. All attempts to soften the earth around the pipe, which is closed at the bottom, and to pull it out of the ground using a crane have so far failed, the newspaper wrote VnExpress. Rescuers supported by the military are now in the process of implementing another rescue plan.

The boy, whose name is given as Nam, fell into the pipe on Saturday at a construction site where a bridge is being built. The tube is only about 25 centimeters in diameter. According to media reports, the boy initially called for help after his fall.

The rescue work was “very difficult” because of the extreme narrowness of the pipe and despite great efforts, the newspaper quoted Tuoi Tre a military spokesman. The emergency services set about drilling deep around the pipe in order to lay a steel pipe with a diameter of 1.5 meters around the concrete pipe – and thus be able to pull it out more easily. The plan is to then use a detector to determine the exact position of the boy before the concrete is cut, the military spokesman said.

The National Search and Rescue Committee said on Tuesday: “After three nights of effort, the rescue of the 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete tube at the Roc Sen Bridge in Dong Thap province is now in the final phase. In the morning, rescue workers are expected to gradually pull out the concrete tube and pick up the child.”

Concrete pipe accident: 25 centimeters in diameter — boy trapped in a confined space

First report from January 2nd: Hanoi – Horror accident in Vietnam: A ten-year-old boy fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe and has been stuck in it for two days. According to Vietnamese media reports, the accident happened on Saturday at a construction site in the southern province of Dong Thap. Despite extensive rescue work, it was not possible to rescue the child from its narrow prison by Monday morning (local time), the news site reported Vietnamnet.

The tube only has a diameter of about 25 centimeters. “No one would have thought that a youth could be trapped so deep in the pillar because the space within is only as wide as an adult’s hand,” the newspaper quoted as saying VnExpress one of the rescuers.

Vietnam: A 10-year-old boy has been stuck in a concrete pipe for two days. (Iconic image) © IMAGO

Horror accident: No statements about the state of health of the ten-year-old

The emergency services repeatedly pumped oxygen into the pipe. Nothing was initially known about the condition of the child. At first the boy had probably called for help, according to the media. “The concrete pipe is too narrow for us to tell how deep the boy is,” said Tran Van Gioi of the local police. “It’s also impossible to say anything about his health.”

Vietnam’s Prime Minister: Authorities should take all possible measures to rescue

The helpers wanted to try to soften the earth around the concrete in order to pull the pipe out of the ground using a crane. The attempts initially failed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has also gotten involved in the drama and instructed the authorities to do their utmost to save the child. (dpa)