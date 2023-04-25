Your driving instructor told you so: inside mirror, outside mirror and over your shoulder. This driver didn’t get that, or he overestimated how intimidating his or her car was. Anyway: a merging car caused two concrete poles to fly right through the cab of a truck.

The incident took place in Tampa, Florida, USA. The 33-year-old driver tells the local highway police that he was shocked by the merging car. The driver brakes, but the concrete poles didn’t feel like braking. The poles come loose and fly right through the cabin.

Miraculously, the driver was not hit and he is doing well, according to the police. The officers also write that there was a skid mark on the road surface of about 25 meters. The length of the skid mark in the underpants is unknown.

Weight of the concrete piles

The piles weigh just under 2,500 kilos each. Just say the weight of an Audi e-tron. The fault of course lies with the driver who cut off the truck, but you could say that the poles were not properly attached either. You must be able to make an emergency stop without being pierced, right? Incidentally, the passenger car has not been found.

Concrete poles impale the cabin of a truck