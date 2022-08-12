Drama in Houston, little Nicholas Resindez died at 22 months in a serious car accident: his sister is safe

A dramatic road accident occurred last Friday 5 August. A concrete mixer fell off an overpass and ended up on a car, the victim unfortunately is a 22-month-old baby named Nicholas Resendiz. The twin sister is saved by a miracle.

They are on what happened investigating the police, but for now everything seems to have happened due to a tragic fate. There are still many questions to which they have to find one reply.

The events took place in the afternoon of Friday 5th Augustin the city of Houston, in Texas. On board the car was the 54-year-old grandmother, the 36-year-old mother and the two twins.

The little ones were properly tied to theirs child seats in the back of the car. However, just as they were traveling, a lady driving a concrete mixer he has lost control of it.

The motorist managed to avoid the accident with another vehicle, but the truck did lost grip with the asphalt fell from an overpass. Unfortunately it just ended on the car where children traveled.

The doctors who intervened on the spot were unable to do anything to save little Nicholas. They could not help ascertain the death on the place where the accident occurred. Too much serious trauma reported.

Fundraising started after the death of little Nicholas Resendiz

Grandma, mom and twin managed to save himself. The agents intervened at the moment are working to rebuild theexact dynamics what happened, but it all seems to have happened because of the thunderstorm that had just hit the city.

The wet road caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle. In fact, from the analyzes it turned out negative alcohol and drug testing. To pay for the funeral expenses, the family started one fundraiser on the GoFoundMe platform and in a few days they reached 5 thousand dollars. The mother wrote in the caption: