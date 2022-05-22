The “City of Trieste” Elegance Competition organized by ACI Historical ClubfromAutomobile Club of Trieste, AAVS – Historic Vehicle Amateurs Association and from Municipality of Trieste with the patronage ofAutomobile Club of Italy and of Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, is ready to go live in Unity of Italy Squarethe heart of the event until Sunday 22 May. In the spotlight 23 cars built from 1910 to 1979 and grouped in seven classes depending on the decade of manufacture, with 21 models that will be the subject of the competition.

To evaluate the cars that span 70 years of history, it will be one Jury of experts composed of the President of the Automobile Club of Italy and of ACI Storico, Angelo Sticchi Damiani (President of the Jury)Ugo Isgrò Themel of the Historic Vehicle Amateurs Association, Maria Bussolati (Director of the Mille Miglia Museum), Lorenzo Boscarelli (President of the Italian Association for the History of the Automobile) e David Giudici, Director of Ruoteclassiche, Youngtimer and AutoItaliana. In addition, the important presence of two experts of the caliber of Dino Cognolatoamong the most famous restorers in the world and Gaetano De Rosa deputy editor-in-chief of Ruoteclassiche.

The Jury will be asked to evaluate the cars in competition and to decide the winners of the seven age classes, as well as the car “Best of Show”, which will be awarded the prestigious “Concorso di Eleganza Città di Trieste” trophy. In addition, spectators will once again be an active part of the event this year, as they will be able to choose the car preferred by the public, which will receive a dedicated prize. To do this, simply frame the QR Code positioned near each car, which will also give access to all the information related to the models on display. The system allows the visualization of these data and the relative vote through a dedicated page that allows to participate even to those who cannot go in person to the event. Only one preference can be expressed and the podium displayed in real time. The awards ceremony will take place at 12.30 on Sunday, again in Piazza Unità d’Italia.