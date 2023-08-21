He went to Lamborghini Miura 1967 by Michael and Toni Weinreb the Best in Show award, one of the recognitions of the Italian Competition within the Monterey Car Week, the Californian event that just yesterday drew the curtain down on the 2023 edition. An opportunity to reiterate in no uncertain terms the value and beauty of the Italian car and assigning the Best of Marque prizes during the party held at the Bayonet Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside.

The winning cars

So here is the list of winning cars: Dave Kanahele’s De Tomaso Pantera Si 1992 from Redondo Beach (CA); Bruce Wanta’s Bertone X1/9 1988 from Bellevue (WA); Emile Dell’Aquila’s 1973 Maserati Bora from Santa Cruz (CA); the Cisitalia 202 Sport 1997 by Pilibos from Fresno (CA); Dan Ritter’s 1965 Lancia Flavia Pininfarina Coupè from Redondo Beach (CA); the Ferrari 250 GT Lusso 1963 by Hoffman Hibbett from San Jose (CA); John Pat Carapiet’s Alfa Romeo Sprint Veloce 1957 from Belvedere (CA) and Buddy Pepp’s 1965 Iso Rivolta GT from Beverly Hills (CA).

Two more awards

Other prizes were also awarded at the Italian Competition: one to Daniel Starner’s Aprilia RSV4 Factory 2020 from Sunnyvale, judged by best two-wheeler made in Italy and a second recognition, baptized Beautiful Machine Award 2023, to Monica Zanetti, Beppe Gianoglio and Dominic Dobson, all protagonists of the 2023 Hall of Fame.

The first female mechanic of the Ferrari team

Monica Zanetti she was the first female mechanic to join the Ferrari team and the only female among the four technicians who had the honor of personally caring for the legendary Ferrari F40. Zanetti continues her specialized work at the Scuderia Belle Epoque, the vintage and Formula 1 car restoration and maintenance workshop a few kilometers from the Maranello headquarters. The prize awarded to Beppe Gianoglio instead it is linked to the longevity of Automotoretrò, which he created 40 years ago in Turin and from this year in the new headquarters in Parma. Dominic Dobson, a former racing driver, is instead a great expert and enthusiast of classic cars and now manages various organizations related to this sector. From 2000 to 2003, Dobson was president of the multimillion-dollar Cavallino Collection.