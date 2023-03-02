For the first time presented in Italy

The one to be held next August will be the 38th edition of Italian competition. An event that exalts the beauty of the Italian automotive industry to its full potential on the occasion of Monterey Car Week, in California, which had never before been presented in Italy. Yet this year the paradigm has been reversed, because the organizer Tom McDowell has chosen Milan as the ideal location to illustrate all the novelties of the 2023 edition of the Concorso Italiano. So let’s discover them together.

Let’s start with Connect2Cars

Let’s start with the space-time coordinates of the event: it will take place in August in Seaside, California, and will be divided into two days full of appointments. The first is scheduled for Wednesday 16 August at 8 am and will see the holding of the round table entitled “Connect2Cars” at the Clubhouse of the Black Horse Golf Course, which, now in its sixth year, will host prominent personalities and industry experts who will participate in a thematic meeting on engines led by Wade Kawasaki, Chairman of the Board of SEMA; at the end of this round table, all the participants will get behind the wheel of their historic Italian cars and will have the opportunity to take a panoramic tour along the Monterey county roads.

Italianity on wheels

The second day, on the other hand, is Saturday 19 August, and is certainly the most eagerly awaited one: around 1,000 cars and motorcycles including Ferrari, Maserati, Pagani, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo and many other iconic Italian brands will participate in the event, lighting up the eyes of the over 10,000 visitors expected for this edition. The celebration of important events and anniversaries will characterize this second day: ranging from the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini, the Maserati Quattroporte and the Autodelta division to the 70th anniversary of Lancia Appia, passing through the 100th anniversary of the release of the first Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio. Among the cars on display there will also be the Fiat X1/9, the small Turin sports car with a removable roof that was born from the pencil of Marcello Gandini and which thanks to its reduced weight and central engine offered the driving dynamics of a true supercar, and the Maserati Merak, Trident sports 2+2 stylized by Giorgetto Giugiaro which boasted hydraulic solutions derived from Citroen such as brake booster and retractable headlights.

Rain of prizes

The final comment of this second day is the delivery of the 2023 prizes, starting with the Best in Show Award handcrafted in ceramic by the artist residing in Liguria Donato Donno. The Beautiful Machine Award will instead be assigned this year respectively to Giuseppe Gianoglio, organizer of Automotoretrò, and Robert Giolito, head of the Fiat/Alfa Romeo/Lancia/Abarth Heritage department: the former will receive the prestigious award as an award for his long career, while the latter for having built some of the most renowned cars on the Italian automotive market such as the 1998 Fiat Multipla and, in particular, the 2007 Fiat 500. The Valentino Balboni Award, like every year, will then be assigned to the most deserving Lamborghini to be awarded according to the unquestionable judgment of Valentino Balboni, a regular guest at the Concorso Italiano. Finally, the Doug Magnon Preservation Award, dedicated to the owner of one of the largest Maserati collections in the world, will go to the owner of a Trident car who has never been tempted to modify his car to try to improve it and who preferred preserve the driving experience.