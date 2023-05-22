Recognition from the public for Pagani Huayra Codalunga, with one of the jewels of the San Cesario sul Panaro car manufacturer that received the prestigious Design Award at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023. In particular, one of only five specimens made by Grand Complications division of the Modena brand was awarded the Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award For Concept Cars & Prototypes by Public Referendum.

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga in competition

The competing car, entered in the Concept Cars & Prototypes category, was distinguished by its particular external paintwork, which pays homage to the Bronze Aymara colour, the launch color of the Huayra Coupé, revisited in a visible carbon key. At first glance, in fact, the paint looks like a normal opaque Aymara Bronze but, if struck by the light from particular angles, the carbon fiber emerges. Furthermore, the painted “Codalunga” lettering stands out on the enveloping livery of the rear bonnet.

The engine

All made even more precious by the interiors covered in heritage leather, a leather color with a vintage effect, combined with the precious Loro Piana fabric. The bonnet, measuring over 3.7 m and 360 mm longer than the Huayra Coupé, hides a mechanical prodigy: the Pagani V12, which in this series is capable of developing 840 HP with 1,100 Nm of torque.

At Villa d’Este also another Pagani

Furthermore, the absence of rear grilles allows unobstructed views of the Codalunga exhaust system, made of titanium and weighing just 4.4 kg. The special ceramic coating completes the homage to the racing cars of Le Mans, and the symphony that emanates from the characteristic four tailpipes is a tribute to automotive passion. Another Pagani was also present at Villa d’Este, the very rare Zonda HP Barchetta Revo.

Horacio comments on the Longtail