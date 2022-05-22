The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2022 ended with the absolute victory of a splendid Bugatti 57 S from 1937. The car, bursting with glamorous energy, was named the best in terms of beauty by an international jury, and the so-called BMW Group Trophy was awarded to the owner. The Bavarian brand is partner of the event on the shores of Lake Como.

The ‘Convertible’ car was built before World War II and today is owned by Andrew Picker. The car is the first of only four Bugatti Type 57 Ss rumored to have been bodied by Vanvooren, a craftsman who had his headquarters in Courbevoie near Paris. According to a press release, the car was appreciated for “the elegant bodywork and perfectly balanced proportions, which accentuate sharp lines that reject any form of opulence or flamboyant ornament“.

One of the previous ten owners, a vice president of General Motors, had changed the Bugatti inline eight-cylinder power unit to a Buick V8 unit for testing purposes. After four decades of separation, the much sought after original engine, now installed in the car, had appeared in an online ad; the mere fact of having reunited the two souls of the car is a source of pride for those who have taken care of this top-level vintage car with so much love.

The jury of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2022 awarded other partial prizes, such as the one dedicated to the most daring design for a concept car, which was also won by another Bugatti: the 2020 Bolide.