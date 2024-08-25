How many people are playing Concord on Steam? Few, very few: apparently the numbers of the hero shooter produced by Sony have not improved compared to the first hours, indeed they have shown a further decline.

At the time of writing, there are barely any 230 users onlinewhich for a product of this type, based exclusively on competitive multiplayer, represent a minimal amount and raise serious questions about the functionality of the matchmaking.

It’s hard to figure out exactly what went so wrong, but we imagine that a buzz has built up around Firewalk Studios’ debut title. a sort of cloak of pessimism well before the launch, confirming how the ability to create live services is currently the prerogative of a few.