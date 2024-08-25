How many people are playing Concord on Steam? Few, very few: apparently the numbers of the hero shooter produced by Sony have not improved compared to the first hours, indeed they have shown a further decline.
At the time of writing, there are barely any 230 users onlinewhich for a product of this type, based exclusively on competitive multiplayer, represent a minimal amount and raise serious questions about the functionality of the matchmaking.
It’s hard to figure out exactly what went so wrong, but we imagine that a buzz has built up around Firewalk Studios’ debut title. a sort of cloak of pessimism well before the launch, confirming how the ability to create live services is currently the prerogative of a few.
Free-to-play turn coming?
If you’ve read our Concord review, you’ll know that one of the most obvious criticisms of the game is its have been offered in a premium format rather than reiterating what are now the canons of this genre.
In light of such low numbers on Steam, and imagining a situation on PlayStation not too different, a free-to-play twist It would seem to be the only hope for a project that in this way would have the opportunity to recover ground and solve its problems through solid and concrete post-launch support.
The fact that Concord has almost become a meme could however make this process even more complicatedcondemning the game to a particularly short life if Sony decides not to want to insist on promoting it: we will see in the coming weeks and months what decisions the Japanese company will make.
