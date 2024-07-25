As you probably know, it is not possible to track the turnout numbers of a game on PS5 (unlike what happens, for example, with Steam). However, as reported by the MP1ST portal, the ratings given by users who have had access to the beta are an indicator to take into account and they are anything but good. In fact, we are talking about a score of 2.85 out of 5 with 2,544 votes for the early access beta and 2.67 out of 5 with 7,208 votes for the one open to all.

Apparently the Concord beta has not convinced many players on PS5, at least according to the generally very low ratings assigned to the PlayStation Store page by users.

Concord not convincing?

The portal notes that only those who had access to the beta client could give a rating and only during the period in which it was active. However, it is possible to assign a rating even just by having a given application in the library, without having to start it. This means that theoretically some players could have assigned a rating without even having started the game, although probably only a small circle of users could have taken advantage of this trick.

Concord open beta scores, source MP1ST

According to MP1ST, another alarm bell is represented by the pre-orders of Concord. In the ranking of the most pre-ordered games on PlayStation Store, after the end of the beta, Concord dropped 10 spots for Deluxe Edition (from position 23 to 33) and of 15 seats for the Standard (from position 26 to 41). This is partly due to the entry of new games for pre-order, such as EA Sports FC 25 and the various editions of Throne and Liberty, but the drop is still substantial.

As reported in a previous news item, things didn’t go much better on Steam. SteamDB data actually speaks of a very low turnout during the open beta, with a peak of less than 2,500 concurrent players.

PlayStation Store pre-order charts the week before and after Concord’s beta, source MP1ST

In short, for one reason or another, Concord does not seem to have convinced many, despite some aspects of the Firewalk game being certainly well done, as explained in our review. We remind you that the game will be available from August 23, both on PS5 and PC.