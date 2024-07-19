Specifically, yesterday, the first day of public beta open to all without restrictions the game has touched a peak of 2,388 concurrent players which also dropped quite quickly. During the early access beta, however, it barely reached 1,000 concurrent active players. It is clear that an increase is to be expected during the weekend, after all, it is the period of the week with the highest influx on Steam, but we doubt that it will be substantial.

According to the data reported by the SteamDB portal, it would seem that the Concord Open Beta is receiving very little attention from PC gamers, with some turnout numbers that are nothing short of negative for an exclusively multiplayer title.

Much lower numbers than other live service games

For comparison, Concord didn’t even come close to the numbers of Exoprimal’s beta, which had a peak of 9,510 players during the open-access test, and that’s not one of the most popular titles in recent memory. The comparison becomes even more stark when you consider another multiplayer shooter like The Finals, which had a record 267,874 concurrent players on Steam.

Concord Open Beta Numbers on SteamDB

In short, it would seem that for the moment there is very little interest in Concord, at least on PC. In fact, we do not know the turnout numbers for PS5, which could be much higher. This is still a worrying figure, considering that the release is scheduled for August 23rdwith Sony therefore having just over a month to try to reverse the trend, advertising the game as best as possible in an attempt to attract as many players as possible to the servers at launch. By the way, if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our impressions after trying Concord.