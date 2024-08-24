It is now known that Concord had a less than happy startif that’s what we want to call the peak of Steam players under 1,000 units. That said, the very low numbers made by the game on its launch day are becoming somewhat viral.

The 697 peak concurrent players have unleashed the internet, which has started to make comparisons with other similar titles, or with some that have nothing to do with it. Among the first is certainly Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which, with its peak of 13,459 players, almost convinced Warner Bros. Discovery to sell its video game division, due to the huge hole it created in its budget. Among the second are Redfall, a great failure of Arkane that reached a peak of 6,124 players, and Black Myth: Wukong, which in the same week as Concord reached a peak of 2.4 million players, selling 10 million copies in three days. Sure, we are talking about completely different games, but according to some they help to put things in perspective.