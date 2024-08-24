It is now known that Concord had a less than happy startif that’s what we want to call the peak of Steam players under 1,000 units. That said, the very low numbers made by the game on its launch day are becoming somewhat viral.
The 697 peak concurrent players have unleashed the internet, which has started to make comparisons with other similar titles, or with some that have nothing to do with it. Among the first is certainly Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which, with its peak of 13,459 players, almost convinced Warner Bros. Discovery to sell its video game division, due to the huge hole it created in its budget. Among the second are Redfall, a great failure of Arkane that reached a peak of 6,124 players, and Black Myth: Wukong, which in the same week as Concord reached a peak of 2.4 million players, selling 10 million copies in three days. Sure, we are talking about completely different games, but according to some they help to put things in perspective.
In the mincer
There are even those, like journalist Tom Warren, who have compared Concord’s numbers with those of Gollum, one of the worst games of 2023which still recorded a peak of 758 concurrent players.
In short, the poor Concord not only does not seem to be selling, but it also ended up in the meat grinder of the networkwho began to humiliate him in every possible way, as if it were not the work of hundreds of people anyway. How can we not think of the masses who spat on those condemned to death as they were led to the gallows.
It should be emphasized that There are currently very few reviews of the game. Many did not want to publish them at launch to test it out more thoroughly, considering the few players present before the general opening of the servers.
