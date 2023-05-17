Shipwreck Concordia, the story of Valentina: “The prize is for my hero”

From the tragedy of ship wreck Costa Concordia to Giglio, cost the life to 32 people and which made Commander Schettino sadly famous, one also emerges redemption story. This is the personal story of one little girl from Ternijust 14 years old. Valentina On that horrific night of January 13, 2012, Trotti was with her family on board the ship, she – we read in the Messaggero – was very small, was just over a year old. Valentina remembers practically nothing of what happened to her twelve years ago. But she has it for him told his familywho shared with her the experience of that tragedy and of being one miraculously escaped. She was just over a year old, her parents were on their honeymoon and her recently born little brother was also there.

There positive difference, in their story – continues the Messenger – it was a meeting between the stoves of that gigantic ship that was already tottering. And he did one of the chefs on board, Paul Maspero, precisely the executive chef of the Costa Concordia. When the water began to flood that sector too, Maspero took them by the hand and led them to safety through routes that only an employee of the ship could know. Now Valentina, also thanks to the story of her that her parents told her, has decided to give something backdeciding to undertake the chef career. He participated in the “Best Junior Chef of Italy” championship, which took place in Catania. And it is also said that it was assumed that he did appreciate. She, the youngest of the competitors, won the silver medal with “Benvenuti in Umbria”, a dish that bewitched the jury. The dedication could only be for its hero “This victory is for the cook who saved my life“.

