News is coming I agreeand in particular onopen beta taking place next monthnow with some precise official dates announced by Sony and the Firewalk team, with a message on the PlayStation blog which also reports various details on this test.
First of all, there will be two sessions: one in early access dedicated to those who have pre-ordered the game, and a standard one open to all users, separated by a few days from each other, as we can see below.
So these are the two sessions of beta for Concord:
- July 12-14: Concord Open Beta with Early Access
- July 18-21: Concord open beta for everyone
The trial version will be available on PS5 and PC, following Sony’s principle of launching live service games simultaneously on both platforms. Cross-play multiplayer will also be available immediately, so players on PC and those on PS5 will be able to play together against each other.
Characters, maps and modes present in the beta
During the beta, all the characters expected at launch in the roster will be available, i.e 16 Freegunners which will be part of Concord’s initial equipment, although these are obviously destined to increase over time.
Five maps they can be used during the public beta (four in the early access beta):
- Acquelibere, a fortified outpost on the sun-baked planet Glance
- Abyssal Platform, a place covered in stormy oceans on the planet Leviathan
- Stellar Geode, at an observatory located at the top of the highest mountain on the planet Darkness
- Risk of shock, it seems on the planet Leviathan, but in a setting located in the shadow of a huge conductor kite that absorbs lightning
- Bone Mines, set on the tropical planet of Akkar, in a mine of materials among the remains of gigantic famadons
They will also be available four different game modes (three in early access plus the last one that will be added in the open beta):
- Trophy Hunt: A respawn mode where you have to take down opponents and steal their prize cards to earn points
- Cargo race: non-return, with teams competing to retrieve the little blue man, a robotic delivery system, place him in one of the zones and defend him
- Contact: Non-spawning, where teams face off to capture a single capture zone in the center of the map
- Zone Control: with respawn, which sees teams battle it out to conquer and control multiple capture zones spread across the map
The beta will be introduced by the first cinematic sequence of the game, thus allowing you to also have a first taste of Concord’s narrative component. There exit date is set for August 23, 2024, in the meantime we refer you to the special on everything we know about the new shooter for PlayStation and PC.
#Concord #public #beta #Sony #announced #trial #dates #PS5
Leave a Reply