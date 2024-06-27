News is coming I agreeand in particular onopen beta taking place next monthnow with some precise official dates announced by Sony and the Firewalk team, with a message on the PlayStation blog which also reports various details on this test.

First of all, there will be two sessions: one in early access dedicated to those who have pre-ordered the game, and a standard one open to all users, separated by a few days from each other, as we can see below.

So these are the two sessions of beta for Concord:

July 12-14: Concord Open Beta with Early Access

July 18-21: Concord open beta for everyone

The trial version will be available on PS5 and PC, following Sony’s principle of launching live service games simultaneously on both platforms. Cross-play multiplayer will also be available immediately, so players on PC and those on PS5 will be able to play together against each other.