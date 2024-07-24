Firewalk Studio has published a series of posts to introduce the content that will be available at the launch of Concord: the hero shooter will immediately include twelve maps and will not have a season pass.

Concord will have twelve maps and no battle pass at launch: the game’s development team, Firewalk Studio, revealed this, presenting the content we can expect from the hero shooter coming to PC and PS5 on August 23. “When Concord launches in August, there will be twelve different maps available, including the five tested during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends,” the studio wrote. “Also all six modes featured in the beta (Takedown, Trophy Hunt, Area Control, Signal Chase, Clash Point and Cargo Run) will be available from day one.” “This content will increase soon after the release of Concordthanks to a season system and post-launch updates that will introduce new Freegunners, maps and more. What other types of progression rewards will be in the game? The ones you saw in the beta are just a small sample of what will be in the full version.” “At Concord’s launch, there will be hundreds of items to customize your Freegunner, and you can earn them simply by playing the game, completing jobs, and leveling up your profile and characters. These rewards are cosmetic, they have no impact on the game. and include Freegunner outfits, wearables, and accessories, as well as weapon skins, weapon charms, victory and defeat poses or animations.”

Why won’t there be a battle pass? “Concord does not feature a Battle Pass“, the development team continues to write. “We wanted to focus on making Concord a rewarding and robust experience from day one, where simply playing, leveling up your profiles and characters, and completing quests yields meaningful rewards.” “Launch is just the beginning. We’ll be introducing new Freegunners, maps, modes, and more through regular post-launch seasons and updates available to all players. at no additional cost. We will be diving deeper into our post-launch roadmap soon – stay tuned!” “The beta showed the first three cinematic sequenceswhich will be released weekly in-game upon launch. As you’ve seen, these short videos will give you a glimpse into the characters and life of a Freegunner and the Concord universe in general.” “How many Freegunner variants will there be in the game? While the beta introduced the first variants for Lennox, Haymar and Teo, In the full game there will be several for each of the sixteen playable Freegunners. These variants will be unlockable through progression and special weekly variant assignments on the Job Board, starting at launch.” “The game will have a penalty system for those who abandon? Ensuring that teams are full and evenly matched throughout the match is a priority for us. We are exploring a variety of methods, including abandoner penalty systems, to incentivize players to build and maintain full teams. Stay tuned for more updates.” “There Galactic Guide Will it be available at launch? Yes! The Galaxy Guide is an important part of how your journey through Concord will unfold at launch and beyond, unlocking additional lore and story threads about our characters and the Concord Galaxy at large as you level up your characters and account.”