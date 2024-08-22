Finishing a university degree on average takes you 4 years, a master’s degree another 2 and a doctorate at least 3. Well, if Concord If it were a kind of school study, we could say that it almost reached a doctorate level because it took 8 years to be developed.

The study Firewalk stated that his new 5v5 game for PlayStation 5 and PC, Concordtook 8 years to develop. So, a good part of the creation of this game could be a pivot of ideas and some discussions and adjustments, and the rest was hard work by the programmers. But why so long?

The character designer of ConcordJon Weisnewski stated on his X account (formerly Twitter) that he spent 5 of those 8 years working on this game, this after celebrating the formal launch of the game.

Source: Firewalk

“We don’t go through a lot of releases in our career, so today is special for us for a lot of reasons,” the artist said about what the arrival of this special moment meant to him.

What is a fact is that those 8 years are going to be extended because the post-launch content that they already promised is still missing, so they can’t back out.

How is Concord doing on Steam?

Well, the situation of Concord On Steam it’s funny… But not hilarious, weirdly funny, because after so much hate for the supposed progressive proposal surrounding the game, it turns out that it has 88.0% positive reviews against 12 negative ones.

Of course, it’s not a sales bomb either, it’s far from being a top 100 according to Steam Charts, it even has few users on Twitch. Of course, there’s also one thing to point out, there’s not enough data to say “it has X amount of concurrent players”, but it’s going up, little by little.

We'll see how the game fares in the not-too-distant future, because this whole games-as-a-service thing isn't as simple as it seems.