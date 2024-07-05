During its most recent State of Play, PlayStation revealed the video game Concord. This is a new 5 vs 5 hero shooter with galactic warriors that will be available on both PC and PS5. At the time they invited players to keep an eye out for their beta and now we know when it will be.

Through the PlayStation blog they announced in detail the dates of the open beta of Concord. This will take place from July 18th to 21st for anyone interested in this title. Those who already pre-ordered it will have early access to the open beta the weekend of July 12th to 14th.

Notably Those who already have their pre-order will receive five codes for the open beta. One for them to use and the other four for inviting close friends to try out the title. After all, it’s focused on team fights and working together.

Source: PlayStation

Concord officially launches on August 23, 2024, so this open beta will give you a whole month to think about whether to buy it or not. So now you know the dates to try out this title. You don’t need anything more than your interest and to look for access to the beta on the PlayStation Store when these days arrive.. Will they give him a chance?

What do we know about Concord?

Concord is a first-person hero shooter set in a science fiction setting. Here we can control a variety of aliens with different abilities known as Freegunners. Initially, it will have 16 different playable characters and more will be added.

The title is the brainchild of Firewalk Studios, a studio that features talents who have worked at Activision and Bungie. This will be their first game as part of PlayStation Studios and could give us a glimpse of what they can achieve. Remember that it arrives on August 23 on PS5 and PC if you want to try it.

