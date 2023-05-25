agree is the new IP of Firewalk Studiosshown at Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023: The game will land on the Japanese console and on pc for the moment with a generic date set for 2024. The video culminates with music 80s/90s style and the game logo itself features an icon in the style of those years.

In the game which, for the moment is still in development, we will be called to take on the role of a soldier who in the course of several deathmatches with a first person viewwill aim to win against other players by drawing their own destiny game after game because as in the most diverse shooters we know, each battle is a bit of a “story in itself”.

Several items from the past appear in the video such as a shoe box with one of the two placed on it: the style of the box is the one mentioned a few lines above while the shoe seems to have come out of Back to the Future, in fact very similar to the one Marty McFly wears in the film. Even the details of the spaceship taking off a “warp speed” in style Star Trek they hark back to the 80s/90s while the pistol and shotgun that appear on the table seem to be rather futuristic weapons compared to the context, although they still have metal bullets scattered on the table.