Although it is expected that Concord officially available at the end of next August, a couple of beta sessions were held a few days ago, so that the public has the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the mechanics and characters of this hero shooter. Well, the players have spoken, and Firewalk’s new work faces the infamous review bombing.

After two beta sessions were held a few days ago, currently Concord has a negative reception on its PlayStation 5 page. While reviews cannot be written, players can leave a rating. Of the 7208 currently available, 45% correspond to one or fewer starsand only 28% of users gave this title five stars.

Right now, Concord It has a reception of 2.67 stars on PlayStation 5. Although the details are unclear, many have pointed out that this poor reception is mainly due to the character design and the $40 price tag, something that many have considered too high for the type of experience it presented.

During the closed beta session that took place between July 12 and 14, only 1,124 people participated in the Steam version. While this number doubled during the open testing that followed shortly after, these are still very small numbers.

It is important to mention that this initial reception corresponds to a couple of beta sessions, and not the final release. Concord Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23, 2024. Once this title is available, then we will be able to know a more accurate answer to this Overwatch-style game. In related topics, you can learn more Concord here. Similarly, this is how the public reacted to this title.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame that a game is judged in a state where it’s clearly not ready to reach the public in form. While it’s possible that Concord is a failure, at least you have to give him the benefit of the doubt when he is ready.

Via: Tech4Gamers