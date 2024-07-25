In these last days PS5 It has not been the most graceful console, especially due to the absence of exclusive titles that do not come from third parties but from its own studios. Sonyand when some already saw the light of day with the open beta of Concordit seems that things have not gone so well after all. And while the problems are being fixed for this next game, fans can acquire an accessory that will allow them to fully enter this multiplayer with microtransactions.

A was announced Dualsense special edition of the game, that through the Twitter official of the same, this has vibrant themed colors that will make players enter into immersion, it will also be launched for now in the official store of PlayStationwhere some countries in addition to USA you can place your order.

A vibrant controller for a vibrant universe 🌌 The DualSense Wireless Controller – Concord Limited Edition will be available for players in the US Pre-order now: https://t.co/FJbqc3IEIe pic.twitter.com/3loiOHf2hm — Concord (@PlayConcord) July 25, 2024

The device can now be pre-ordered from the official store at a price of $85 USD, which is usual for these controls, since the same figure was found in Spider-Man 2 when it was launched last year. Meanwhile, the official release date is August 23rd. In addition, there is a possibility that in the next few days it will reach official distributors such as Amazonso fans should be on the lookout if they collect the controllers.

Remember that Concord will be available on August 23 for PS5 and PC.

Via: PS

Author’s note: I don’t think this game will stand out, but no way, this way they will learn that doing things like Astro Bot are much more worthwhile than their online multiplayer.