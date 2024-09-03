So, while Sony tries to figure out what to do with Concord, Sales will cease immediately, as will full refunds. “to all players who purchased the game on PS5 or PC.” Anyone who purchased the PlayStation 5 version from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct will receive a refund based on the payment method used.

Sony has announced that it is withdrawing Concord from sale, with a full refund for all PlayStation 5 and PC customers. . Not only that, because from September 6, 2024, the game servers will be taken offline. The shock announcement was made on the PlayStation Blog, where Sony initially thanked those who trusted the game and gave their feedback: “your support and the passionate community that has developed around the game have been invaluable to us,” before dropping the bombshell: “while many qualities of the experience offered have resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch did not go as planned. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take it offline, effective September 6, 2024, and explore other options to better reach our players.”

Refunds

Customers who purchased from other digital stores will also receive a refund. This specifically refers to purchases made on Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is unclear what will happen to those who purchased keys from third-party sites.

Steam “will be refunding players who purchased the game in the coming days. Steam will send a confirmation of the refund once it has been processed.”

Epic Games Store “will refund players who purchased the game in the coming days and will contact each customer directly to confirm that the refund has been processed.”

Sony also invites to Contact retailers other than PlayStation For physical copies refunded: “Please check the refund process of the retailer where you purchased the game to obtain a refund.” After the refund, access to the game will be blocked.

Sony also notes that refunds for purchases made on PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct may take 30 to 60 days to appear on your statement. If the original source of payment is unavailable, you will receive the amount on PlayStation Network wallet.

The news is shocking but not unexpected, considering the numbers Concord made at launch.