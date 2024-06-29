Game Informer’s preliminary impressions therefore appear to be in clear contrast with the a lukewarm welcome to say the least that the public reserved for the project, officially presented during the latest State of Play.

A mix between Destiny and Overwatch according to the American newspaper, Concord is a really fun title with undoubted potential: for now all the sensations seem positive and we are therefore looking forward to the release date with enthusiasm, set for August 23rd.

Concord’s new gameplay video published by Game Informer includes approximately seven minutes of in-game action from the five-on-five shooter, developed by Firewalk Studios exclusively for PS5 and PC.

You can try it before purchasing

Available in July with a public beta, Concord will be available to try before purchasing and this only confirms the confidence that Sony places in the work of Firewalk Studios, which with this game will mark its official debut within PlayStation Studios after the acquisition.

Specifically, Concord promises to deliver a varied roster of characterswith each hero equipped with unique equipment and abilities that will make the difference on the battlefield, opening up a whole series of tactical implications during matches.

We will be able to customize our Freegunners in various ways, enhance their abilities, unlock skins and cosmetic accessories but above all try our hand at different modes which include territorial stipulations, deathmatches and more.

Of course, the Concord experience is designed to evolve over time, through the publication of periodic updates which will further enrich the starting package and reveal interesting backstories about the characters.

