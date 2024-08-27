PlayStation multiplayer shooter Concord has suffered a terrible launch on Steam, where just 660 people played concurrently over the weekend at the game’s peak.

The last 24 hours have seen this number falling further still – nowwith a daily peak of just 267 players.

Concord is also available on PlayStation 5, of course, although it doesn’t seem to have made a huge impact there, either. Looking through Sony’s PlayStation Store by “Best Selling” games finds Concord around 30-something places down. (Black Myth: Wukong, predictably, is currently top.)

After eight years in development, Concord has arrived to muted fanfare, in a landscape already saturated by live-service games, and in the same week as breakout hit Black Myth: Wukong.



Image credit: Steam Charts / Eurogamer

Concord is the first game released by Firewalk, the PlayStation-owned studio founded by veterans of Activision and Bungie. It’s a hero shooter live service with a £35 pricetag but no paid battle pass, with future seasons funded by the option to purchase additional cosmetic-only items.

A mix of Guardians of the Galaxy-style sci-fi humor and Overwatch-style gameplay mechanics, the base game features six modes, 12 maps and 16 characters. Firewalk has committed to expanding this over time – firstly in October when Season 1 arrives, and then again in both January and April 2025 when Season 2 and 3 arrive.

“Spare a thought for poor Concord, a kind and earnest shooter sent out to die,” Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer’s Concord impressions last week. “I genuinely hope it does bang. But like so many other nice young games with bright intentions, and all matter of others, rival forms of ‘content’, it’s now Concord’s turn to go dutifully over the top. Out of the trenches of development and into no man’s land it goes.”