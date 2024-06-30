Kreines explained the need by saying that “there allows for cross-play cross-platform progression, and that’s a big part of this experience.”

According to what was reported by the director of IP, Kim Kernes per Eurogamer, PC players will also have to use a PSN account to access the game, for some specific reasons mentioned by the developer, apparently.

The question is now almost obvious but, in case there were still doubts, the official response has arrived from Firewalk Studios on the PlayStation account required to play on PC to Concord Sony’s new title for PS5 and PC.

Firewalk Studios Explains

Certainly these functionality are facilitated by the presence of a shared account between the two platforms, but we also know how Sony is particularly keen to expand the users of its ecosystem also in the PC world and cross-platform live services represent an important element of this strategy.

“The goal is to bring players together,” lead character designer Jon Weisnewski also reiterated.

“It’s a requirement that’s necessary on a technical level to get PC players and PS5 players together,” Weisnewski said. A PlayStation account is effectively a prerequisite for most Sony games on PC, and will likely become a permanent requirement for future live service releases.

Its introduction in Helldivers 2 sparked a lot of controversy, especially because it happened after the launch, so much so that Sony was forced to backtrack and eliminate the need to merge the PSN account with the Steam one, but this is probably destined to remain an isolated case.

A problem with this request, also based on what was reported by the most critical users in this regard, is the fact that cut out the players belonging to a significant number of countries where there is no official support for PSN and therefore where it is not possible to create a working PSN account.L