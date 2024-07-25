The toxic and critical side of the online gaming community complains that Concord It has overweight women and is just another run-of-the-mill progressive game. However, it might be worth considering that This is a title that treats its players in a different way.

While several shooter titles have a game-as-a-service scheme and make you pay for battle passes every 1 or 2 months, Firewalk Studios makes it very clear that “You are the owner of Concord, Concord is not your owner”.

This is explained through several publications in social networks where they point out how this video game is going to work and it’s not going to force you to play like a madman just to unlock cosmetics like that.

The study said that “wanted to focus on making Concord a solid, rewarding experience from day one, where simply playing the game, leveling up your accounts and characters, and completing jobs yields meaningful rewards.”.

It is worth noting that this is a move that certainly sounds risky, because many video games adopt the battle pass model so that the user is forced to consume the title as much as possible and eventually spend on it.

It should also be noted that this may be the last straw, as it remains to be seen whether we’ll get microtransactions, which doesn’t sound far-fetched at all.

When does Concord come out?

Concord is a new shooter that will be available on both PlayStation 5 and PC and will be released on August 23.

This title was announced in May during a State of Play, there we got an idea through cinematics and a bit of gameplay of what this proposal is about, which seems to have some interesting details.

Are you going to play this new PlayStation hero shooter? What do you think about the fact that it won’t follow the battle pass model? Speaking of exclusives, it seems that Stellar Blade is about to stop being one, as its PC port is already in development.

The PS5 will also have an update that will allow you to better handle everything that has to do with 3D audio.