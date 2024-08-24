It’s not a very busy period for releases, but this week two big names have made their appearance on PC and PS5 although with conflicting results it seems.

The week is over and it’s the perfect time for many gamers to find some space for the video games of the moment. Of course, many will take advantage of the nice weather to enjoy the outdoors, spend some time with family and friends, but in the end there is always a moment for the favorite games. So tell us, what are you playing this weekend of august 24th?

Concord and Black Myth: Wukong

We are obviously talking about Sony’s shooter Concord and Game Science’s action game Black Myth: Wukong. The latter has convinced at least 10 million people worldwide, especially on PC it seems, given the results on Steam in terms of concurrent players. Furthermore, in total it has exceeded 3 million concurrent players, between computers and consoles. In our review we have presented the reasons why the work is worthy of your attention (on PC at least, because on PS5 there are some technical oddities).

Concordinstead, is Sony’s Hero Shooter, for PC and PS5. Available to everyone from August 23 but accessible from August 20 for those who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition, it offers 5 vs 5 battles. Its peculiarity is that it is the only paid game of its kind, but it balances this out by avoiding microtransactions and battle passes, offering all the contents to be unlocked internally to the work. In our review, however, we reported various problems.