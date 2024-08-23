The numbers of Concord on Steam just a few hours after its launch, the news is not at all encouraging, with the multiplayer shooter from Firewalk Studios and Sony It hasn’t even reached the 1,000 concurrent player mark on the Valve platform.
At the time of writing, the peak was 697 simultaneous players. It’s likely that the user count will increase over the course of the weekend, but it’s certainly not the best start for a multiplayer game that should be building a solid player base in the first few weeks. At least on Steam, since we don’t know the PS5 attendance numbers.
A flop for PlayStation Studios?
In addition to the apparent lukewarm reception from gamers, Concord also appears to have failed to convince the international press, with initial reviews averaging 69 on Metacritic.
In our Concord review, we explain that Firewalk Studios’ creation is built on solid shooter foundations and solid technical capabilities. However, this isn’t enough to create a solid hero shooter, especially when the title suffers from bland hero design and balance issues. It also doesn’t help that it’s the only paid hero shooter on the market at the moment, with fierce competition from free-to-play alternatives.
