The numbers of Concord on Steam just a few hours after its launch, the news is not at all encouraging, with the multiplayer shooter from Firewalk Studios and Sony It hasn’t even reached the 1,000 concurrent player mark on the Valve platform.

At the time of writing, the peak was 697 simultaneous players. It’s likely that the user count will increase over the course of the weekend, but it’s certainly not the best start for a multiplayer game that should be building a solid player base in the first few weeks. At least on Steam, since we don’t know the PS5 attendance numbers.