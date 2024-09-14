Fans of Concord can perhaps partially console themselves for the inglorious end reserved for the PS5 game with the arrival of the official merchandising dedicated, available these days on PlayStation Gearbut at the moment only in the American section.
As we can see on the US section of the PlayStation Gear websitewhile we wait to see if they are also destined to arrive in the Italian version, there are some Concord-themed items, curiously made available almost at the same time as the game was removed from the market, in a bitterly ironic coincidence.
Specifically, we can see a Concord-themed mug priced at $24.95, a T-shirt at $29.95, a hoodie at $59.95 (“best seller”, according to the site) and a headdress for $29.95.
They could become valuable collector’s items
Paradoxically, the elimination of the game itself could make these objects particularly interesting for collectorsas we have seen with the crazy resales of the video game on the secondary market, which has become a sort of cult object. Being in fact a resounding flop, with historical features, Concord has obtained considerable visibility in this period, despite itself.
As you probably already know, the game was launched on August 23rd and about 10 days later Sony announced its delisting due to its disastrous results in terms of user engagement, leading to its deactivation on September 6th.
While we wait to see if the game actually has a future, perhaps relaunched as free-to-play or something like that, we can console ourselves (or make risky investments) with its official merchandising.
