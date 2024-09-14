Fans of Concord can perhaps partially console themselves for the inglorious end reserved for the PS5 game with the arrival of the official merchandising dedicated, available these days on PlayStation Gearbut at the moment only in the American section.

As we can see on the US section of the PlayStation Gear websitewhile we wait to see if they are also destined to arrive in the Italian version, there are some Concord-themed items, curiously made available almost at the same time as the game was removed from the market, in a bitterly ironic coincidence.

Specifically, we can see a Concord-themed mug priced at $24.95, a T-shirt at $29.95, a hoodie at $59.95 (“best seller”, according to the site) and a headdress for $29.95.