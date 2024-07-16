In this case, both videos show something of life aboard the Northstar, the ship on which the various main protagonists of Concord’s story are located.

There are no gameplay elements but these are computer graphics videos showing the characters dealing with different situations, evidently in the phases where the clashes do not take place, which show us a bit of the background of the Freegunners life around space.

That Firewalk Studios and Sony wanted to go a bit Marvel-style with Concord it was already quite evident, but the intention seems to be confirmed with this new series of “featurette” videos focusing on characters and story of the game, which we begin to see with the first two episodes below.

“Guardians of the Galaxy at home”?

The impression that we are facing a sort of “different” version of Guardians of the Galaxy is further strengthened by these videos.

These are sketches in which the classic humorous style emerges. Marvelwith various jokes in rapid sequence that make fun of the situations in the game.

If you are a fan of this style, you will find yourself particularly at ease in the world of Concord, apparently, at least as far as the narrative components of the game are concerned, which are obviously only a marginal part of a title that presents itself as a hero shooter multiplayer with live service elements.

In any case, these two videos allow us to get to know the main characters of the cast better.

In the meantime, Concord’s early beta has ended and preparations are underway for the open beta to arrive on July 18 for all players, on PS5 and PC.

You can learn more about the game by reading our hands-on beta of Firewalk Studios’ hero shooter, while we wait for the new tests to come.