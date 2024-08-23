Sony has released Concord launch trailerwhich presents itself as a mix of frenetic and spectacular sequences, full of fights and skills, taken from the colorful hero shooter by Firewalk Studios, available today on PS5 and PC.
Of course, it must be said that for the moment the reception that the international press has reserved for the game is anything but enthusiastic and the average on Metacritic is lowbut these are still early reviews and who knows, maybe something could change in the next few days.
Firewalk Studios’ competitive shooter certainly stands as an ambitious attempt to revitalize a genre that With Overwatch he had managed to involve tens of millions of peopleand which therefore has enormous potential for those who are able to grasp and express it.
Our review
We mentioned that the new PlayStation exclusive was not given a particularly positive reception by the international press, and in fact our review of Concord does not express enthusiastic opinions either, indeed it frames the hero shooter produced by Sony as a forgettable experience at the moment.
These feelings were determined by the unusual choice of the premium model, the fact that some gameplay mechanics are in contrast with each other, a balance that needs to be almost completely revised and an anonymous design for the charactersthe latter being a significant shortcoming.
After that, Concord being a live service as well as a Sony first party production It is reasonable to imagine a very solid post-launch support planpacked with content and updates that can somehow straighten out such a controversial debut.
