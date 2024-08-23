Sony has released Concord launch trailerwhich presents itself as a mix of frenetic and spectacular sequences, full of fights and skills, taken from the colorful hero shooter by Firewalk Studios, available today on PS5 and PC.

Of course, it must be said that for the moment the reception that the international press has reserved for the game is anything but enthusiastic and the average on Metacritic is lowbut these are still early reviews and who knows, maybe something could change in the next few days.

Firewalk Studios’ competitive shooter certainly stands as an ambitious attempt to revitalize a genre that With Overwatch he had managed to involve tens of millions of peopleand which therefore has enormous potential for those who are able to grasp and express it.