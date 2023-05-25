agree is one multiplayer shooter competitive: the first information on the game confirms that Firewalk Studios he published in a post on the PlayStation Blog, without going into detail.

Announced yesterday with a teaser trailer, Concord will make its debut on PS5 and PC during 2024therefore there will certainly be time to deepen the experience and provide all the necessary explanations.

“Concord will bring people together – it’s the power of games to build connections and inspire social play,” wrote game director Ryan Ellis. “The Firewalk team is inspired by the excitement, unexpected situations and shared experiences that multiplayer titles are capable of creating.”

“Each time you log in is the beginning of a new adventure, and each playthrough is an opportunity to experience a different story. It’s these ideas that define Concord, along with its unique universe of vibrant worlds and a rich cast of colorful characters.”

“There’s so much more we can’t wait to share with you and we can’t wait to be able to present Concord in more detail ahead of its launch next year. In the meantime, you can keep up to date with the project by following Firewal on social media, including Twitter and Instagram.”