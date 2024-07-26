Sony and Firewalk Studios have released a new Concord animated trailer featuring three of the playable characters within the multiplayer shooter for PS5 and PC, namely Teo, Jabali and It-Z. The video is part of the Freegunner Adventures series, which aims to introduce the various heroes and offer more details on the lore of the game’s universe.
The film opens with a mission undertaken by the three Freegunners in question on the planet Gloom, where they must recover a seemingly valuable memory module from the wreckage of a ship. A routine job, in short, but not without dangers. And in fact, the three soon find themselves facing a team of rival mercenaries who want to steal their loot, giving rise to a frenetic shootout.
Trailer and new details prepare players for Concord’s launch
For those who haven’t tried the beta, the video gives you an idea of the characters’ peculiarities. For example, in the short we see It-Z using teleportation to get behind enemies and a sort of hologram to surprise them, while Jabali is able to heal injured allies by throwing an energy globe.
We remind you that Concord will be available on PS5 and PC starting from August 23rd. If you missed the public beta a few days ago, here are our impressions of Firewalk Studios’ multiplayer shooter. Sony recently announced a new limited-edition DualSense controller themed to the game, while the developers revealed the launch content and that there will be no Battle Pass.
