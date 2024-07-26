Sony and Firewalk Studios have released a new Concord animated trailer featuring three of the playable characters within the multiplayer shooter for PS5 and PC, namely Teo, Jabali and It-Z. The video is part of the Freegunner Adventures series, which aims to introduce the various heroes and offer more details on the lore of the game’s universe.

The film opens with a mission undertaken by the three Freegunners in question on the planet Gloom, where they must recover a seemingly valuable memory module from the wreckage of a ship. A routine job, in short, but not without dangers. And in fact, the three soon find themselves facing a team of rival mercenaries who want to steal their loot, giving rise to a frenetic shootout.