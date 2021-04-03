In few places in the world is there, per square meter, such a density of great figures who, if they were of immense importance for the United States at the time, later became stars of universal literature and thought. We are referring to Concord, in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where – once the pandemic restrictions pass – it is possible to visit the homes of a number of writers in one walk.

On the outskirts of this peaceful town was where Henry David Thoreau built a house facing a pond, in which he spent a little over two years observing nature and taking thoughtful notes. From this would come his book Walden (1854), in which he talks about that home that it is possible to know in situ by means of an exact replica in the middle of the forest. Thoreau raised it on a plot of Ralph Waldo Emerson, considered the leader of the transcendentalist movement. Your home, the Ralph Waldo Emerson Memorial HouseIt can be visited today as in the past did intellectuals and students who came from everywhere to chat with the philosopher.

One of the most distinguished visitors was Walt Whitman; the author of Leaves of Grass he came to see Emerson on one occasion when letters from Thoreau, now deceased, were read. Also present were Amos Bronson Alcott and his daughter Louisa May, author of Little women (1868-1869), whose house, like those of the aforementioned authors – to which we must add Nathaniel Hawthorne, creator of The scarlet letter– is a tourist attraction in Concord.

Everything related to Louisa May Alcott renewed its relevance thanks to the film adaptation of her novel in 2019. Today it is possible to enter the call Orchard house where the Alcotts lived, right next to the Concord School of Philosophy co-founded by the patriarch of the family, a pedagogue of revolutionary ideas in education, always in search of the spiritual and moral truth. In this way, Louisa May would be soaked since she was a child in a great cultural environment, of freethinkers, mystical and supportive. And very young, she would sign up as a volunteer in a Washington hospital during the Civil War, doing marathon days, until she fell ill with typhoid fever and pneumonia and was about to die.

A premature death, that of her sister Elizabeth, due to scarlet fever contracted while helping a poor family, inspired the character of Beth March in her famous work, covered in television productions, a musical, an opera and films such as the recent Greta Gerwig, that reflects that idea of ​​Alcott of not fulfilling the stereotypes of the women of the time. The filmmaker beautifully recreated the home where the author wrote her story and in which today objects such as the wedding dress of Anna, the older sister; costumes for the family theatrical performances, Mrs. Alcott’s cookbook, or the pictures of May, the younger sister.

A town steeped in history

Apart from fighting for women’s rights with her participation in the suffrage movement, the writer supported the abolitionist cause. Moreover, in another of the houses that the Alcotts occupied in Concord, The Wayside, there is a plaque that recognizes the work of this family in helping slaves to flee through the so-called Underground Train network, which provided these maps , costumes or directions where they could ask for shelter.

Thus, the town connects with the history in capital letters of the United States, as the Minute Man Visitor Center recalls, just 10 minutes away by car, near the town of Lexington. In it you can see an interactive video of what happened on the night of April 19, 1775, when the battles of Lexington and Concord broke out, which formed the first confrontations of the War of Independence against Great Britain. This visit can be complemented with that of the Concord Museum, founded in 1886, and that through explanatory panels and materials exhibited in thematic order shows the origins of this city and its vicissitudes until the country achieved independence. Visitors can also learn about the history of the pilgrims there and see 250 of Thoreau’s belongings, a recreation of Emerson’s study, military artifacts from the American Revolution or pieces of decorative art from the 17th century.

This journey through time could end in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, conceived by a prestigious firm of landscape architects, Cleveland and Copeland, and where the aforementioned authors rest. Located on Bedford Street, near the center of Concord, it was opened in 1855, and Emerson was commissioned to give a keynote speech in which he praised its design, which strengthened the ties between the monuments and the natural environment. The author of Nature, work considered as the beginning of transcendentalism, was already highlighting something substantial to his spiritual thought, and that today can still be breathed in areas such as nearby Walden Pond State Reservation, which serves as a bathing area in summer thanks to the small beach that has its lagoon, while in winter it freezes and is covered with snow. If once Thoreau felt and contemplated the passing of the seasons from his home, today this is the ideal place for bucolic recreation or a day of fishing.

Nearby is the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, key to continuing environmental education for future generations, offering interpretive nature walks for children. It stretches around the Concord and Sudbury rivers, and has become an unbeatable site for bird watching. The travelers discover there a spectacle of water lilies and animals; a wildlife where birds and turtles, mallards and deer, red foxes, raccoons and rabbits, weasels, beavers and squirrels have found their habitat, throughout ponds and trails, making good Thoreau’s phrase that everything wild is honest, authentic and good.

Toni Montesinos is the author of ‘The slave dream. Trios of articles on literary behaviors’ (El Desvelo).

