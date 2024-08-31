Concord is estimated to have sold just 25,000 copies.

According to IGNanalyst Simon Carless estimates that Concord’s sales equal to around 10,000 units on Steam and around 15,000 on PlayStation.

While we can’t track the real-time player numbers on PlayStation, right now there are just 71 players online on Steam. Its highest concurrent player count in the last 24 hours is 151.

“Concord ranked 147th in US PS5 daily active players across all titles, with fewer than 0.2 percent of Monday’s active PS5 players playing the game,” adds Circana analyst, Mat Piscatella.



Most analysts approached by IGN for comment suggest Concord’s beleaguered launch follows “poor marketing, a high price point, and most critically, a lack of differentiation in an oversaturated genre.”

“A tight-knit group of players might be willing to take a chance on a new game for free, but paying $40 is a big ask in today’s macroeconomic climate,” said Midia Research analyst, Rhys Elliott.

“Launching Concord as a premium game limited its audience numbers and user acquisition. The more people who play a game, the more appealing it is. Network effects are crucial for building a healthy, engaged ecosystem.

“Concord should have launched free-to-play – or at least as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription – to have a fighting chance in its overcrowded genre. It is not too late for this to happen, of course, but the damage might have already been done. First impressions matter.”

We gave the hero shooter three out of five stars in Eurogamer’s Concord review, saying: “The question now, given Concord’s allegedly poor uptake among players, is whether we’ll get to see that. I for one hope we do. Concord may be a flawed game, but it is far from a hopeless one.

“And while the game currently misses the brief on the ‘hero’ part of its genre, it is worth remembering that heroes are ultimately defined by their actions, rather than their costumes.”