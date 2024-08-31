More specifically, according to analyst Simon Carless, Concord would have Only 25,000 copies sold so far of which about 10,000 on Steam and the rest on PS5. As mentioned, this is an estimate, but it is plausible if we also consider the numbers shared by Matt Piscatella of Circana, who claims that Concord ranked 147th in the most played games ranking from PS5 users in the US, basically less than 0.2% of those active .

Since the grand presentation of the gameplay during the last State of Play, Concord failed to gain the public’s interest, with many already predicting a commercial flop months before its launch. Now that the game has been in stores for a week, not only are these predictions proving correct, but according to the estimates of some market analysts we could even be facing a unparalleled flop in PlayStation history .

Reasons for failure according to market analysts

All analysts interviewed by IGN agree that there are three main causes of Concord’s commercial failure, namely the bad marketing which anticipated the launch of the game, the high price (where the target market is populated exclusively by free-to-play” and the absence of elements that allow the game to differentiate yourself and stand out in a saturated genre like that of hero shooters.

A duel between two characters from Concord

As for marketing, Piscatella says that Sony threw in the towel at some point and as a result the game has suffered from “low awareness and purchase intent among video game players”, so much so that according to a Circana market survey in July, only a small percentage of gamers knew of the game’s existence.

For Rhys Elliott of Media Research, the €39 entry price has further reduced the game’s chances of receiving positive word of mouth, when in his opinion a free-to-play formula or at least the inclusion of the game in the PlayStation Plus subscription would have made much more sense.

“A select group of gamers might be willing to take a chance on a new free game, but paying $40 is asking too much in the current macroeconomic climate,” Elliott said. “Concord should have been released as free-to-play, or at least as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription, to have a shot at its overcrowded genre. Of course, it’s not too late to do so, but the damage may have already been done. First impressions count.”

One of the playable characters in Concord

Ineffective marketing, a steep price tag, a lukewarm reception from critics and players (by the way, here’s our review of Concord), and a weak release window: for Matt Piscatella, the bottom line is that “sometimes everything that can go wrong, does go wrong. Although it’s quite rare for it to go this badly.”