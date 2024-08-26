The month of August has been one of important releases in terms of video games, and one that has unfortunately gone unnoticed by fans is Concordthe new production of PlayStation focused on multiplayer that carries with it the influence of other titles such as OverwatchNeedless to say, since its first announcement it has not had the public’s trust, and given the reception it is receiving, online services are definitely not very promising in terms of their active duration.

According to what has been reported, there are very few active players in the program, and one of the main reasons leads us to the fact that it is not a free game like many others on the market, being a $40 USD product, which strangely no one wants to pay for despite others like Helldivers 2 They cost the same. Only in this case, the gameplay has not ended up convincing the vast majority of users who had to attend the live broadcasts where it was shown.

Since its release on Steam last week, the highest number of players enjoying this game at once is currently at 697 and still falling. In comparison, the title of Arrowhead Studios averages around 18k active players in a day and its maximum number is 450k. It is also striking that Deadlock It has more than 80 thousand people playing it, despite not being a video game that made a name for itself before it appeared.

For its part, in PlayStation has not commented on how many people are active on the console, since the console itself Sony is the one who shares that kind of information, but only when the video games are having an acceptance that he considers worthy of mention, this will not be the case. In addition, it came out in the shadow of other great video games such as Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws and some more who clearly carried higher expectations with them.

Remember that Concord is available in PS5 and PC. There is a physical version available as well.

Via: Kotaku

Author’s note: I’m afraid I won’t find anyone trying the title, since it’s my turn to do the review and as of now I’m not at all convinced with this work.